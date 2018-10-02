Sri Lanka c.bank suprises, keeps key rates steady

COLOMBO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank surprised the market on Tuesday by leaving its key policy rates unchanged, despite heavy pressure on the rupee currency and foreign outflows from government securities.

The central bank kept bit.ly/2IwdWxA the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.50 percent and standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent.

The market had expected rate hikes for both.

Sri Lanka’s key rates have been unchanged since April, when there was a surprise cut. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Aby Jose Koilparambil in BENGALURU; Editing by Kim Coghill)