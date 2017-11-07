Sri Lanka central bank keeps rates steady ahead of budget

COLOMBO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank held its policy rates steady on Tuesday, saying current policy settings were enough to keep inflation and credit growth under control as it focuses on supporting a faltering economy.

As widely expected, the central bank kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent.

The decision comes ahead of the country’s 2018 budget, which the finance minister is scheduled to deliver to parliament on Thursday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Vishal Sridhar in Bangalore; Editing by Sam Holmes)