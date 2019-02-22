Financials
Sri Lanka central bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected

COLOMBO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday, as expected, as policymakers struggle to boost economic growth following a political crisis and a rate increase in November.

The central bank, however, cut its statutory reserve ratio by 1 percentage point to 5 percent.

It kept the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 9.00 percent and standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 8.00 percent.

All 11 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to keep the rates on hold. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal in COLOMBO, and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

