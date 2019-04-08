Sri Lanka central bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected

COLOMBO, April 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Monday, a widely expected decision as policymakers remain focused on lifting an economy struggling in the wake of a political crisis.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 9.00 percent and the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 8.00 percent, as predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.