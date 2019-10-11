Sri Lanka leaves key policy rates unchanged, as expected

COLOMBO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank on Friday left its key interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, ahead of the presidential elections and as lower bank rates go into effect.

It kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) steady at 7.00% and 8.00%, respectively. A Reuters poll had expected the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to keep both rates steady.

The central bank cut rates by 100 basis points in two meetings since May to bolster the economy after deadly Easter Day bomb attacks by Islamist militants. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)