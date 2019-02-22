UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka cbank cuts statutory ratio to boost credit growth

(Adds details, quotes)

COLOMBO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank reduced commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 100 basis points on Friday in a surprise move to increase liquidity and boost credit growth as policymakers struggle to boost economic growth following a political crisis and a recent rate increase.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut the SRR to 5 percent while leaving the two key monetary policy rates steady, saying they were “appropriate”.

“The (Monetary) Board was of the view that some policy intervention by the Central Bank to address the large and persistent liquidity deficit in the domestic money market is warranted,” the central bank said in a statement.

It said the deficit liquidity conditions in the domestic money market continued to persist at high levels, despite the liquidity injection through the reduction in SRR by 1.50 percentage points to 6 percent in mid-November.

Market sources said the move would inject 53 billion rupees ($295.5 million) to the market and it could result in more pressure on the rupee with possible demand for more credit.

Private-sector credit growth was at 15.9 percent year-on-year in December, slowing from 16.2 percent a year earlier, the central bank data showed.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted it to keep the rates on hold.

“The surprise SRR cut appears to be targeted at addressing the persistent liquidity deficit issues faced by banks over the last few quarters, rather than an active signal of monetary easing,” said Trisha Peries, Product Head, Economic Research at Frontier Research.

“Nevertheless, the overall reduction of 250 bps of the SRR in a few months could have increasing effects on private-sector credit which rose above CBSL expectations in 2018 as well, while easing market interest rates in the near term.”

Sri Lanka started discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week on extending a $1.5 billion loan. The talks were delayed after a political crisis erupted in October.

President Maithripala Sirisena’s abrupt change of prime minister and decision to dissolve parliament created panic and uncertainty among investors. The move was later ruled unconstitutional and Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated as prime minister, after a 51-day imbroglio.

Wickremesinghe’s government aims to focus on economic growth, which has been sluggish due to tight policies, ahead of a presidential poll later this year and general election in 2020.

The Sri Lankan rupee hit an all-time low of 183.00 per dollar on Jan. 3, but has recovered 1.8 percent as political tensions eased and foreigners resumed buying the island nation’s government bonds.

Economic growth edged up to 3.3 percent in the first nine months of 2018, from 3.2 percent in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 179.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Gopakumar Warrier)