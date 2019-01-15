Bonds News
Sri Lanka seeks to increase swap amount to $1 bln from India central bank

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has begun talks with India’s central bank to increase its swap amount to $1 billion, the acting finance minister said on Tuesday, as it struggles with the rising cost of its debt.

Minister of State for Finance Eran Wickremeratne also confirmed a Reuters report that the government was considering a loan offer of $300 million from the Bank of China to help it repay its debt over the next several months.

