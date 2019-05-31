Sri Lanka economy likely to grow no more than 3 pct due to Easter attacks - c.bank chief

COLOMBO, May 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank chief said on Friday that he expected the economy to grow by 3% or less this year due to the impact of the deadly Easter bomb attacks, and the bank was preparing a downward revision to its earlier projection for 4% growth.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka cut both the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) by 50 bps each to 7.50% and 8.50%, respectively to support the economy as business and consumer confidence has slumped in the wake of devastating attacks.

Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said that if commercial banks fail to follow through with rate cuts after the reduction in policy rates, the central bank would set an upper limit to banks’ lending rates. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)