August 2, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; importer demand weighs

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say "ends" instead of "trading"; fixes syntax)

COLOMBO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Wednesday as greenback selling by exporters offset importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended little changed at 153.45/53 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 153.45/50.

"Demand from state banks was there, but the rupee ended steady due to some exporter (dollar) sales," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy had earlier said the rupee was still "over-valued", and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Dealers said a port deal signed during the weekend also helped boost sentiment.

$1 = 153.4000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan

