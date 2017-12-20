FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on inward remittances, exporter dollar sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed firmer on Wednesday, as exporter dollar sales and inward remittances exceeded demand for the U.S. currency by importers, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 152.90/153.00 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 153.05/15.

“There were some exporter (dollar) conversions and inward remittances,” said a currency dealer.

“The import demand is very low.”

The rupee has lost 2.3 percent so far this year, but currency dealers say dollar demand has slightly waned, lending support to the domestic currency.

The market has been waiting for more clarity over a foreign exchange management act introduced by the government last month.

Foreign investors have net bought equities worth 18.34 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($119.87 million) this year as of Wednesday’s close. They had bought government securities worth a net 62.4 billion rupees as of Dec. 13, official data showed. ($1 = 153.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.