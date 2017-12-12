Sri Lankan rupee ends flat in dull trade

COLOMBO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed steady on Tuesday as year-end remittances and selling of the U.S. currency by exporters outweighed importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 153.00/10 per dollar, unchanged from Monday’s close.

“The trading was very thin and there was not much demand. The importer demand was offset by the remittances and exporter conversions,” a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The rupee has lost 2.3 percent so far this year, but currency dealers say dollar demand has slightly waned, lending support to the rupee.

The market has been waiting for more clarity over a foreign exchange management act introduced by the government last month.

Foreign investors have net bought equities worth 18.53 billion rupees ($121.06 million) this year as of Tuesday’s close. They had bought government securities worth a net 60.4 billion rupees as of Dec. 6, official data showed. ($1 = 153.0700 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)