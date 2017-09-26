FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan rupee ends steady; state bank dlr sales support
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 24 days ago

Sri Lankan rupee ends steady; state bank dlr sales support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers offset the selling of the U.S. currency by a state bank, dealers said.

The spot rupee which traded at 153.00/10 per dollar during the day ended at 152.95/153.05, same as Monday’s closing level.

“There was importer demand, but we saw a state bank selling dollars when it traded at 153.00,” said a currency dealer requesting anonymity.

The rupee has been under pressure since January after the central bank stopped defending the currency and started buying dollars to build up the country’s depleted foreign currency reserves.

The island nation has seen 17.6 billion rupees ($115.07 million) of net inflows into equities this year as of Tuesday’s close, and 17.3 billion rupees worth inflows this year into government securities as of Sept. 20, official data showed. ($1 = 152.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.