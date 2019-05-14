Bonds News
May 14, 2019 / 1:29 PM / 2 days ago

Sri Lanka dollar bonds fall on sectarian violence

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds fell on Tuesday in the wake of the worst outbreak of sectarian violence since the Easter bombings by Islamist militants.

The government’s 2025 bond shed 1 cents to reach its lowest since late January, while the 2027 issue lost 0.6 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Sri Lankan shares had slumped 1.6% earlier, closing at their lowest in more than six-and-a-half years, while the rupee fell for a fourth day. The IMF extended an Extended Fund Facility to the country by a year on Monday. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below