Sri Lankan shares down as industrial, financial firms drag

June 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Monday, hit by losses in industrial and financial firms.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.37% at 7,582.27. Despite the session’s losses, the index is up 11.9% for the year.

* Sri Lanka has reported 223,638 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, and 2,136 deaths, according to health ministry data here.

* The island nation lifted travel restrictions on Monday, but has fully vaccinated only 2.34% of the country's population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed.

* Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and conglomerate LOLC Holdings were the top drags to the index, dipping 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 69 million from 103.8 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 102.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 1.36 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

