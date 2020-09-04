Consumer stocks drag Sri Lankan shares for second session

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Friday, with consumer staples stocks contributing to over half the session’s losses and weighing on overall market sentiment.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.74% lower at 5,311.42. The index also ended the week down 0.18%.

** Among the session’s top drags, plantation manager Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 7.9%, while beer maker Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc finished down 5.1%.

** Softlogic Life Insurance Plc rose 7.8% and was the biggest boost.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 53.1 million from 71.6 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 297.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.61 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.03 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.05 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.0500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)