Consumer stocks lift Sri Lankan shares for second straight session

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, following a market holiday on Tuesday, with consumer staples stocks contributing to over half of the session’s gains.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.58% higher at 5,359.99.

** Browns Investments Plc, a firm that invests in the agriculture sector, gained 13.04%, while plantation manager Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose 12.64%, among the session’s top boosts.

** The island nation’s most valuable stock John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.8% and was the biggest drag.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 144.9 million, from 70.1 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 686.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.71 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.79 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.20 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)