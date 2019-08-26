CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee falls after central bank's surprise rate cut (Aug 23)

(In Aug 23 copy, corrects 4th bullet to say foreign funds)

COLOMBO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell for the fifth straight session on Friday, after the central bank cut key monetary policy rates amid foreign outflows from government securities, and tracking other emerging currencies. Stocks closed slightly weaker. ** The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for the second time in four months to boost sluggish growth after tourism and investments plummeted following deadly Easter Day bomb attacks by Islamist militants. ** The rupee ended 0.2% weaker at 179.80/180.30 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 179.40/60, extending the loss in the last five sessions to 1.5%. The currency, however, is still up 1.8% this year. ** Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said the central bank was ready to face outflow of total $700 million foreign funds invested in Sri Lankan government securities. Exit of some funds had resulted some pressure on the local currency. ** The central bank in its monetary policy rate statement said the depreciation pressure was expected to be short-lived.

** Foreign investors bought net 0.61 million rupees of government securities in the week ended Aug. 13, against year-to-date net foreign outflows of 28 billion rupees, central bank data shows.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.1% lower at 5,898.47. The index posted a gain of 0.07% this week, after posting its first weekly decline in eight in the previous week.

** Sri Lankan investors have been mainly in a wait-and-see mode since the main opposition party named a hardline former defence chief as its presidential candidate.

** The market has been awaiting details of former defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s campaign as well as the identity of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, who has yet to be announced, dealers said.

** So far this year, the stock index has dropped about 2.5%.

** Equity market turnover was 281 million rupees ($1.56 million) on Friday, less than half of this year’s daily average of about 650 million rupees so far. Last year’s daily average was 834 million.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 179.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)