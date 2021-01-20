Financial, industrial stocks raise Sri Lankan shares about 1% higher

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended nearly 1% higher on Wednesday, boosted by financial and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 0.97% at 7,884.45. The index has now notched 15 sessions of gains out of 16 sessions.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 287.96 million from 690.06 million in the previous session.

* Holding company Hayleys Plc and investment company Vallibel One Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 14.5% and 10.1%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 774.2 million rupees ($3.97 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* India’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Sri Lanka were awaiting regulatory clearances.

* The island nation has recorded 54,419 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 273 deaths, according to government data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:36 GMT, 1.56% weaker for the day compared to last session’s close of 192, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 9.37 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)