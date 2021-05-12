Financials, industrials boost Sri Lanka stocks

May 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, helped by gains in financials, industrials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index rose 0.26% to end at 7,161.77. It has climbed 5.72% this year.

* Conglomerate John Keells Holding and food retailer Cargills (Ceylon) Plc were among the top boosts to the index, gaining 1.30% and 3.77%, respectively.

* Separately, Sri Lanka, which is battling a third wave of the coronavirus infections, said it had imposed an island-wide total lockdown from Thursday night to Monday morning.

* Sri Lanka is now reporting more than 1,900 new infections each day. The South Asian island nation last month had imposed curbs on public gatherings.

* The country has so far reported 128,530 infections and 827 coronavirus-related deaths.

* Trading volumes rose to 94.6 million from 84.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 312.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.60 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.59 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 195.50 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1155 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)