Industrials, financials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped two sessions of gains to close lower on Wednesday, dragged by industrials and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index fell 0.15% to 8,210.31.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top drags, ending the session down 3.3% and 1.2% respectively

* Sri Lanka paid a $1 billion bond last week, but the alarming state of its finances suggests it may have been just another step towards its first sovereign default.

* The island nation reported here 2,425 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 316,194, while deaths rose by 74 to 4,645.

* Data here from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 11.23% of its population so far.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 245.01 million shares from 282.3 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 344.6 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 5.68 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

