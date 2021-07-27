Losses in industrials weigh down Sri Lankan shares

July 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, hurt by losses in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index was down 0.37% to close at 8,092.98.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were among the top drags to the index, falling 2.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

* A total of 1,665 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the island nation's total confirmed cases to 298,181, while deaths rose by 48 to reach a total of 4,147, according to health ministry data here.

* The country has fully vaccinated about 8.23% of its population so far, according to data here from Johns Hopkins.

* Sri Lanka received 1.6 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 146.6 million shares from 153.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 142.3 million rupees ($716,876.57), exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 2.31 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)