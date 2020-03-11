Sri Lanka shares close higher on financials, consumer staples boost

March 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets snapped three straight sessions of losses to settle higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in financial and consumer staples sectors.

** The benchmark stock index closed 1.61% higher at 5,204.52. The index is down 15.1% so far this year.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc was the biggest boost to the CSE index, rising 3%.

** Foreign investors were net buyers, picking up 68.3 mln Sri Lankan rupees ($374,246.58) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 182.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:30 GMT, 0.05% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 182.4, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 428.9 mln rupees, data showed.

