Sri Lanka shares close lower as consumer, financial stocks weigh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for the seventh straight session on Monday, as losses in financials and consumer stocks weighed on the benchmark index

** The benchmark stock index closed down 0.26% at 5814.27 points

** Ceylon Tobacco Co fell 0.92% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index

** Shares of Central Finance Co fell 4.8%

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 78.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($432,506.89) worth of shares.

** The rupee was quoted at 181.50 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:42 GMT, 0.11% higher than the previous session’s close of 181.3, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 439.9 million rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)