Sri Lanka shares close lower on consumer staples, industrial stocks

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets settled lower on Monday, pulled down by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.57% lower at 5,797.30. The index has lost 5.4% so far this year.

** John Keells Holdings Plc, Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest drags on the CSE index, falling between 1% and 2.4%.

** Foreign investors were net buyers, picking up 107.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($592,123.38) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 424.2 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

