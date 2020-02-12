Sri Lanka shares close lower on financial, consumer discretionary stocks

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed down 0.35% at 5,878.44.

** Commercial Bank of Ceylon was the biggest drag on the index, settling down 3.37%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 284.1 million rupees ($1.57 million) worth of shares.

** The rupee was last quoted at 181.35 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1326 GMT, unchanged from the previous session’s close, according to Refinitiv data

** Equity market turnover was 597.7 million rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)