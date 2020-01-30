Sri Lanka shares dip as consumer staples stocks weigh

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan closed lower on Thursday, as losses in consumer staples companies overshadowed gains in industrial and financial stocks.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.14% at 5927.72 points.

** The biggest drags on the index were shares of Ceylon Cold Stores Plc, which fell 1.25% and Melstacorp Plc , which dropped 2.01%.

* People’s Insurance Plc and Union Bank rose 5.26% and 5%, respectively and were among the top percentage gainers on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling 511.21 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.82 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:46 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 897.35 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)