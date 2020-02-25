Sri Lanka shares down for second day as industrials suffer

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets ended lower on Tuesday for a second straight session, pulled down by a range of industrial, financial and consumer goods companies following a day of carnage on global financial markets.
** The benchmark stock index closed 1.14% lower at 5,730.93, tracking a still shaky mood globally, which saw Chinese stocks fall further and European markets dip after a marginally higher start.
** Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc were the biggest drags on the CSE index, with CTC and JKH both falling 1.8% while DIAL fell 2.3%
** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 233.8 mln Sri Lankan rupees ($1.29 mln) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
** Equity market turnover was 591.7 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.
$1 = 181.6000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham