Sri Lanka shares end flat; gains in financials, consumers lend support

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended largely unchanged on Friday, with gains in financial and consumer stocks keeping the benchmark index in the positive territory.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed up 0.03% at 5,929.76 points.

** The index lost 1.03% for the week

** Shares of Union Assurance rose 8.8% and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc 3.3%, and were the top boosts

** Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka was the top drag on the index, falling as much as 4.4%

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling 242 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.33 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:30 GMT, 0.03% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 181.4, according to Refinitiv data

** Equity market turnover was 527.40 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)