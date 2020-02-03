Sri Lanka shares end flat; healthcare stocks gain

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Monday, with gains in healthcare companies keeping the benchmark index out of negative territory.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed up 0.02% at 5931.04 points.

** Shares of Cargills (Ceylon) Plc fell 4.1% and was the biggest drag on the index

** Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka rose 2.9% and was the biggest boost for the index

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling 223.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.23 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.40 against the U.S. dollar as of 1309 GMT, weaker by 0.03% compared with Friday’s close of 181.35

** Equity market turnover was 387.7 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)