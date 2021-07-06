Sri Lanka shares end flat; losses in industrial stocks weigh

July 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares were unchanged on Tuesday, with losses in industrial stocks offsetting gains in some financial scrips.

* The CSE All-Share index ended 0.03% lower at 7,792.21. On Monday the index added 0.6% mostly boosted by financial stocks

* Risks to the country’s banks’ performance and operating environment remain, due to pressure stemming from COVID-19 and the sovereign credit profile - Fitch Ratings said on Monday. .

* Losses in industrial stocks weighed on the index, with conglomerate John Keells Holdings falling 2.2%. It was among the top drags on the index.

* While most financial stocks extended gains from the previous session, LOLC Development Finance slipped 5.5%. On Monday it had added 22.7%.

** However, Commercial Leasing & Finance extended gains to a third straight session and closed up 22.7%

* Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with the country reporting 266,499 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,268 deaths, as of Tuesday, according to health ministry data here.

* Last week, the country’s president directed health authorities to vaccinate all people above the age of 30 in Western Province, before July 31.

* So far, the island nation has fully vaccinated about 5.7% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data here.

* On Tuesday, trading volume on the exchange rose to 63.5 million from 43.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 235.2 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 1.35 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)