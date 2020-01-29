Financials
January 29, 2020 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed up 0.87% at 5936.30 points.

** Shares of Ceylon Tobacco rose 1.85% and was the biggest boost on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling 726.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.00 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:31 GMT, up 0.03% from the previous session’s close of 181.45, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below