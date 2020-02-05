Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed up 0.19% at 5,942.07 points

** Shares of Ceylon Tobacco and Ceylinco Insurance rose 3.3% and were among the biggest boosts on the index

** Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, buying 185.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.02 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was at 181.3 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:59 GMT, 0.06% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 181.4, according to Refinitiv data. The currency has remained largely unchanged so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 395.2 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)