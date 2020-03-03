Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

March 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets closed marginally higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed by financial and industrial companies, following a recovery in global stocks and oil prices.

The market rebound came as global policymakers signalled their intention to address the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.07% at 5,618.41. It fell 4.1% in the past week and is down 8.3% for the year so far.

** John Keells Holdings Plc and Hatton National Bank Plc were the top boosts to the CSE index, rising 1.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 138.3 mln Sri Lankan rupees ($759,890.11) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 323.4 mln Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 182 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:30 GMT, 0.05% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 182.1, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 182.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)