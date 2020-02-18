Sri Lanka shares end higher on industrial, financial stocks

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped seven straight sessions of losses to settle higher on Tuesday, as industrial and financial stocks buoyed the benchmark index.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.29% higher at 5,831.01 points.

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the CSE index were Access Engineering Plc, Browns Investments Plc and Seylan Bank Plc

** Foreign investors were net buyers, picking up 70.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($387,878.79) worth of shares.

** The rupee was quoted at 181.50 against the U.S. dollar as of 1234 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 431.3 million rupees, data showed.

