March 5, 2020 / 1:55 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sri Lanka shares end lower again as consumer staples, industrials weigh

March 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets settled in the red for a second straight session on Thursday, pulled down by consumer staples and financial companies.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.92% lower at 5,484.25. It has lost 10.5% so far this year.

** Cigarette manufacturer Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc were among the biggest drags to the CSE index, falling 4.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 408.5 mln Sri Lankan rupees ($2.25 mln) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.8 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:30 GMT, 0.08% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 181.95, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 759.3 mln Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

$1 = 181.8000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

