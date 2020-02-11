Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer and industrial stocks fall

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan equities slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrials and consumer stocks

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.6% at 5899.06 points.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings and Distilleries company of Sri Lanka were the biggest drags on the index, ending the day down 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 287.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.58 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:33 GMT, 0.03% lower compared with last session’s close of 181.35, according to Refinitiv data

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 13.05 million - 20.3% higher than the last full trading day.

** Equity market turnover was 573.11 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)