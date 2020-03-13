Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer, financial stocks weigh

March 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets closed lower on Friday for a second straight session, pulled down by consumer staples and financial companies.

** The benchmark stock index closed 2.89% lower at 4,874.73. It lost 8.8% this week, and is down 20.5% so far this year.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and retail-to-financial services holding company C T Holdings Plc were the biggest drags on the CSE index, falling 3.7% and 16.8%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 294.6 mln Sri Lankan rupees ($1.60 mln) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.25 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:30 GMT, 0.74% lower for the day compared with last session’s close of 182.9, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.05 bln rupees, data showed.

($1 = 184.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)