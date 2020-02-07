Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples, communication stocks fall

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares inched lower on Friday as losses in consumer staples and communication services stocks weighed on the benchmark index.

** Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and Dialog Axiata were the biggest drags on the index

** Hayleys Fabric slid 8.94% and was the biggest percentage loser on the index

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.10% at 5942.53 points

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 145.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($801,764.54) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was at 181.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:46 GMT, 0.03% lower for the day compared with last session’s close of 181.3, according to Refinitiv data

** Equity market turnover was 417.4 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)