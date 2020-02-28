Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples, industrials weigh

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets closed lower on Friday, dragged by consumer staples and industrial companies, as global markets skidded on fears of a recession being triggered by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

** The benchmark stock index fell 1.32% to 5,592.92. It lost 4.1% this week and has lost 8.7% so far this year.

** Dialog Axiata Plc, John Keells Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the biggest drags to the CSE index, falling 3.3%, 1.3% and 1.2% respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 389.7 mln Sri Lankan rupees ($2.15 mln) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was about 755 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)