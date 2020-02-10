Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials weigh

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan equities closed lower on Monday as losses in industrials offset gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.15% at 5933.75 points.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings was the biggest drag on the index, closing 1% lower.

** Ceylinco Insurance finished 8.03% higher and was the biggest boost to the main index. Nestle Lanka rose 3.9%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 65.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($359,525.78) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee closed at 181.35 against the U.S. dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 181.4, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 352.3 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)