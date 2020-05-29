Sri Lanka shares end lower; post second straight weekly gain

May 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in heavyweight industrial and financial stocks, but the benchmark index clocked a second consecutive weekly gain.

** The CSE All Share Index closed down 0.83% at 4,846.76. For the week, however, the bourse gained about 1%.

** The island nation’s consumer price inflation rose 4% year-on-year in May, compared with 5.2% in April, data from its statistics department showed.

** On a month-on-month basis, inflation in May rose 0.4%, compared with 0.1% in the previous month.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 4.6%, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon shed 2.8%. They were among the biggest drags on the index for the session.

** Trading volume on the benchmark index slumped to 39.2 million, compared with 109.6 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net buyers, raking in 622.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.34 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.2 against the U.S. dollar as of 1159 GMT, marginally stronger compared with last session’s close of 186.3, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Rashmi Aich)