Sri Lanka shares extend gains boosted by financial stocks

July 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Monday, extending gains for a second session, supported by gains in financial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.62% at 7,794.21. Last week, it fell 0.8%.
* Sri Lankan banks’ performance in 2020 and first quarter of 2021 exceeded initial expectations, thanks to stimulus and regulatory relief measures - Fitch Ratings said.
* However, risks to the country’s banks’ performance and operating environment remain, due to pressure stemming from COVID-19 and the sovereign credit profile - Fitch.
* Last month, Fitch recalibrated its Sri Lanka National Rating scale.
* On Monday, financial stocks LOLC Development Finance and Commercial Leasing & Finance were among the top boosts to the index, rising 21.8% and 8.1%,respectively.
* The state minister for pharmaceutical production, Channa Jayasumana said on Sunday the country will receive 26,000 Pfizer vaccines on Monday.
* Sri Lanka has reported 265,630 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,236 deaths, as of Monday, according to health ministry data here.
* Last week, the country’s president directed health authorities to vaccinate all people above the age of 30 in Western Province, before July 31.
* So far, the island nation has fully vaccinated about 5.5% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data here.
* On Monday, trading volume on the exchange fell to 43.7 million from 53 million in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 610.2 million rupees, exchange data showed here.
* The equity market’s turnover was 1.42 billion rupees, according to exchange data.
* For a report on global markets, click
* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.