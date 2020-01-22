Financials
Sri Lanka shares extend gains on consumer, financials stocks

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, driven by gains in consumer and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.46% at 5,941.42.

** The biggest percentage gainer on the index was Carson Cumberbatch PLC, which gained 22.53%. LOLC Development Finance PLC was the second-biggest gainer, with a 21.50% jump.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 473.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.61 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.48 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1254 GMT, 0.07% weaker compared with the last session’s close of 181.35, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 918.8 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

