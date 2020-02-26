Sri Lanka shares fall for third straight session as financials segment weighs

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, pulled down by financial and consumer staples companies.
** The benchmark stock index closed 1.52% lower at 5,643.62. It has lost 7.9% so far this year.
** Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc, Hatton National Bank Plc and Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the biggest drags on the CSE index, falling 15.2%, 3.2% and 9.4% respectively
** Foreign investors were net buyers, picking up about 84 million Sri Lankan rupees ($462,555.07) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
** Equity market turnover was 360.9 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.
** For a report on global markets, click
** For a report on major currencies, click
$1 = 181.6000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi