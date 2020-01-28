Sri Lanka shares fall on weakness in industrials, consumer staples

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday as weakness in industrial and consumer staples sectors weighed.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.84% at 5,884.81 points

** The bourse fell 1.8​% in the past week and is down 4% for the year so far

** Shares of John Keells Holdings Plc fell 2.07% and Ceylon Tobacco 1.82%, making them the biggest drags on the index.

** Serendib Hotels rose 18%, topping gains on the index

** Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, buying 24.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($134,546.46) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.45 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:03 GMT, 0.03% lower for the day, compared with last session’s close of 181.4, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 256.1 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)