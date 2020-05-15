Sri Lanka shares rise as consumer, financial stocks shine; end lower for week

May 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks rose for the third straight session on Friday, boosted by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 1.04% at 4439.04. However, the index ended 2.9% lower for the week due to initial losses as trading resumed on Monday after a weeks-long shutdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

** The island nation, which is heavily dependent on tourism, has reported 925 confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths as of Thursday, according to health ministry data.

** Shares of soft drink and ice cream maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc rose 17.4%, the biggest boost to the index, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc’s stock fell 3.5% and was the biggest drag on the index.

** Shares of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc rose 9.6%.

** Trading volume, when compared to the last full trading day, was 69.4% lower​ at 26.06 million shares.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 916.20 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.88 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.8 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:54 GMT, 0.16% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 187.5, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.28 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Rashmi Aich)