Sri Lanka shares rise as consumer, financials gain

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday, ending a four-session losing streak, with consumer and financial stocks dominating the session’s gains.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.14% at 5,914.33.

** The biggest percentage gainer on the index was Carson Cumberbatch PLC, which gained 23.1%. Singer Industries Ceylon PLC was the second-biggest gainer, with a 12.2% rise.

** Sri Lanka national consumer price index rose 1.6% in December from the previous month, according to data from the statistics department.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 110.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($607,664.74) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.45 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1232 GMT, nearly 0.1% weaker compared with the last session’s close of 181.25, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 339.9 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)