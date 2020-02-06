Sri Lanka shares rise as consumer staples gain

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday, lifted by gains in consumer staple companies.

** Shares of Nestle Lanka Plc rose 3.9% and Dialog Axiata gained 2.4% and were the biggest boosts to the main index.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed up 0.10% at 5948.27 points.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling 278.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.54 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 570.1 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)