Sri Lanka shares rise as industrials, financials boost

March 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets ended higher on Monday, helped by industrials and financial shares, as world markets rose on hopes of global monetary stimulus to cushion the blow from the coronavirus epidemic.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.4% at 5,614.29. It fell 4.1% in the past week and is down 8.4% for the year so far.

** John Keells Holdings and LOLC Holdings were top boosts to the index, rising 1.7% and 3.9% respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 95.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($523,887.97) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was about 256.4 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 182.1 against the U.S. dollar, 0.14% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 181.85, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)