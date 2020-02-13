Sri Lanka shares settle lower as consumer, industrial stocks weigh

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by consumer discretionary and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.36% weaker at 8,857.30.

** The CSE index fell 1.4​% in the past week and has declined 4.4% in 2020.

** Conglomerate C T Holdings was the biggest drag on the index.

** Tess Agro Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the most heavily traded companies by volume on the benchmark index.

** Tess Agro surged 20%, while John Keells closed slightly lower.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 81.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($451,488.42) worth of shares.

** Trading volume of 10.25 million on the CSE All Share Index was 38.7% lower, when compared with the last full trading day.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 1229 GMT, 0.03% lower for the day compared to the last session’s close of 181.35, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 262.9 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

